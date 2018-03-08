Gattuso: Arsenal deserved their win, AC Milan made loads of mistakes

After their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Europa League, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was scathing of his team’s performance.

AC Milan’s 13-match unbeaten streak was ended as first Henrikh Mkhitaryan, then Aaron Ramsey to hit the back of the net for the Gunners.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men only registered one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes, despite 16 attempts on goal, and looked disjointed throughout.

“We made a lot of mistakes in the first half,” Gattuso told the press. “We didn’t stay compact and ended up being split in two, failing against the quality of Arsenal.

“We could have done more, but we didn’t play as a team, and every time they went forward they looked like they were going to hurt us.

“Playing in Europe and playing in Italy are two different things. We have to look forward, and not lose our confidence or desire to work.

“It was a bad day, and Arsenal earned the chances they created, but the defeat could be useful for us in the future.

“We are Milan and we have to respect the shirt, and the history. In football anything can happen, so the tie isn’t over, but it will be very difficult.

“We knew what Arsenal were like, and they had the ability to play a lot better than us, but also have the same weaknesses we have.

“I may have not been able to understand enough. I think Wenger is a coach who operates at a fantastic tactical level.

“In Europe they combine great physicality with technical quality.

“Remember, that the average English team gets three or four times the TV money Italian teams do.

“I’m not saying we lack quality, but in England you find players with a different qualities.”

With the second leg in a week’s time at the Emirates Stadium, Milan have an uphill struggle if they are to continue their Europa League adventure.