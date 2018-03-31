Gattuso: Gap between AC Milan and Juventus is physical

The major difference between Juventus and AC Milan is physical rather than mental, according to the latter side’s coach Gennaro Gattuso.

He has spearheaded a major turnaround at the Rossoneri since taking over in 2017 from Vincenzo Montella, leading them to an unbeaten run in Serie A in 2018.

However, that unbeaten streak came to an end against the reigning champions on Saturday night and despite a spirited performance from his players, Gattuso aimed to pinpoint where things went wrong.

“There is no excuses from our point of view because we did what we had to do and in the second half, we could have been better in certain areas,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“If you play well and still can’t win these kind of games, maybe it is because we still lack something physically because I think in the end, the result isn’t a fair one.

“When they bring on players like Douglas Costa and Juan Cuadrado in the second half, you have to be perfect in dealing with that and I’m sorry that we didn’t make more of the chances we had.

“You need to be physically great in dealing with those kind of substitutes and the difference between the sides at that time was our physicality and fitness. It wasn’t down to technique or determination.”

The priority after that defeat for Gattuso though remains their upcoming Milan derby against Inter, rather than his own long-term future at the San Siro.

“I really think that the derby is almost like a playoff but we also have to pay attention to the Europa League battle,” he continued. “The next games could be my last 10 games or I could stay for another three years. Right now, it isn’t my priority, I’m calm.”