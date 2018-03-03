Gattuso: Players must respect the AC Milan shirt

After leading AC Milan up the Serie A table, Rossoneri coach has demanded that the shirt be respected as they prepare to face Inter on Sunday evening.

Some have compared Gattuso’s impact at Milan to that of Antonio Conte at Juventus, given his combative touchline presence.

“When I have won what Conte has won,” Gattuso told the press, “and I have 300 games as a coach in Serie A, then you can make comparisons. He is much more experienced than me, but it is an honour to be compared to him.

“I have a duty to make people understand that this shirt must be respected. I want to see a sense belonging. I want to make the players understand that being at Milanello is like being at home.

“A month ago everyone was attacking [Lucas] Biglia. As well as [Franck] Kessie and [Riccardo] Montolivo, [Giacomo] Bonaventura and [Manuel] Locatelli. All the midfielders are doing well, and have all improved. We play as a team.

“When I speak about defending, I am talking about the whole team, including the strikers, not just the defenders.”

It looks as if Inter captain and top scorer Mauro Icardi will be in the Nerazzurri starting XI to take on their rivals after missing the last four games through injury.

“The only worry I have is that he is one of the best strikers in the world,” Gattuso went on. “He has an incredible tactical intelligence, and you have to be careful because he is like a sniper. If he gets one or two chances he punishes you. But not only him, Candreva and Perisic are the same.

“We will be ready, with a clear head and our feet on the ground. We will fight for 95 minutes. Today it would be easy to say we are tired, but we aren’t. The Derby is a historic match, and tomorrow we will hope to see a record breaking crowd, and for a player this is fundamental. Let’s put talk of tiredness aside.

“I don’t want to hear anything about fatigue, we have no excuses, we have to get on the field with a knife between our teeth.

“Milan has written the history of football, and is one on the strongest clubs in the world, and if a player comes here, he is coming to a great club.”

Milan are now unbeaten since the last derby match in December – 13 games – and have gone 584 minutes without conceding a goal.

“I told you this was a strong team,” Gattuso said. “Right now there is only one danger, and that is thinking we have become a good team. We must always remember where we stared from, because we haven’t done anything yet.

“I would like to win the Coppa Italia, I would like to win the Europa League, and I would like to finish fourth. But there is no use in talking, we have to do it. Let’s see where we are by the end of the season.

“We have to raise the bar and improve, my players needed these recent games because if you can create that winning mentality, then winning is easier.”