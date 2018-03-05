Higuain set to face Tottenham

Juventus have been handed a massive boost in their attempt to overcome Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League Last 16, with Gonzalo Higuain declared fit to take part in the game.

The Argentine has been absent from the Bianconeri first-team since injuring his ankle in a clash with Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu during the Derby della Mole and was expected to miss the clash with the Londoners.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, though, Higuain could yet make an appearance at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night, as coach Massimiliano Allegri has included him in the Juventus squad list.

With two goals and missed a penalty during the first-leg when the reigning Serie A champions drew 2-2 with the English side, the 30-year-old could yet have a major role to play in taking Juventus into the quarter-finals.