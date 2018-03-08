History of retired squad numbers in Italy

Although Cagliari and Fiorentina took the decision to retire the No.13 shirt in honour of the recently departed Davide Astori, it is not the first time Italian teams have withdrawn a number from use.
However, it has not always been tragic circumstances that have forced clubs to pay tribute in this way, with AC Milan the first to undertake the act in 1997 to thank Franco Baresi for 20 years service in the Rossoneri shirt.
Here we list the numbers that have been withdrawn since that moment.
No.2
Although Bari used the No.2 shirt for 23 years after he last pulled the jersey on for the Galletti, full-back Giovanni Loseto was honoured by the club in July 2016 for his 12 years with the club from 1981 to 1993.