History of retired squad numbers in Italy

Although Cagliari and Fiorentina took the decision to retire the No.13 shirt in honour of the recently departed Davide Astori, it is not the first time Italian teams have withdrawn a number from use.

However, it has not always been tragic circumstances that have forced clubs to pay tribute in this way, with AC Milan the first to undertake the act in 1997 to thank Franco Baresi for 20 years service in the Rossoneri shirt.

Here we list the numbers that have been withdrawn since that moment.