How Gennaro Gattuso has revitalised AC Milan

Gennaro Gattuso and grinta are two things that often appear in the same sentence and if he was certain to bring one thing to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza when he was appointed as AC Milan boss, it was precisely that.

As predictable as it was that he would bring fight and spirit to the San Siro, it was not as easy to foresee the positive impact he has had on the Rossoneri. In two months he has transformed them from mid-table mediocrity to outside candidates for Champions League qualification and making memories of Vincenzo Montella’s Milan almost seem like something from seasons ago.

Even with a slow and at times comical – a nod to Alberto Brignoli – start to life on the Milan bench, Gattuso has accumulated 24 points from his 12 games in charge, averaging two points per game. In Montella’s stint at the start of the 2017/18 season, Serie A’s sleeping giants were averaging just 1.42 per match.

Changing attitudes and bringing enthusiasm

Given that Leonardo Bonucci has worked under coaches like Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri, it was big praise for Gattuso when his captain said that he had never worked with a coach who could motivate his players like the fiery former midfielder.

Bonucci is not alone either; both Suso and Giacomo Bonaventura look reinvigorated since he took charge and both have praised the increased enthusiasm that has been brought to training at Milanello.

The enthusiasm does not stop with the players and fans are returning to the Curva Sud and the rest of the San Siro. There is genuine excitement surrounding the club again and with Arsenal awaiting in the Europa League last 16, there could be more reasons for celebration in the coming weeks if they can embark on a European run.

Giving life to the summer signings

After a summer of free spending that saw some big names arrive there was, understandably, high expectations of the club. In reality though, most struggled to have anything even resembling a positive impact in their first few months, which could be put down to mere teething problems in a new team and in many cases a new league and country.

Bonucci had hardships, Lucas Biglia looked a shadow of his Lazio self and Hakan Calhanoglu, Ricardo Rodriguez and even Franck Kessie failed to hit the heights expected of them.

Under Gattuso, Bonucci has gone back to the basics of a central defender and looks like one of Europe’s best again, Kessie is a dominant midfielder, Calhanoglu has found his feet and Biglia has shown capabilities of controlling a game with or without possession.

The signings, and as a consequence those around them, are finding their feet and with that the predicted results are arriving.

Back to basics

As simple as it is, Gattuso sets his Milan up in a 4-3-3 that the players at his disposal slot into nicely. Under Montella, the system seemed to come first and even though results were not coming, the coach persisted with his preferred style of play rather than admitting he was wrong and adapting.

While it was a widely expressed opinion that Bonucci in particular could not operate in a 4-3-3 and a four-man defence, the last couple of months have emphatically proven that to be false and they not only look more cohesive, but better balanced in this setup.

The work that lies ahead

Milan are becoming the team that they should have been since August. Gattuso has them playing a way that suits the players at his disposal and is putting each individual in a position that fits, but there is more to be done.

Both Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva are yet to do anything positive domestically and the goalscoring load has been placed too heavily on the shoulders of Patrick Cutrone. The Portuguese, in fairness, has impressed in the Europa League when he has been trusted to play more often than not. Kalinic is not an elite striker, nor will he ever be and as such should be offered out to China or anywhere else that will take him.

As well, the 4-3-3 has proven beneficial so far but sooner or later Milan will come up short and it will be interesting to see how Gattuso responds. Based on the evidence of his career pre-Milan it would be easy to expect him to fail, but he has shown that he has grown as a coach since his previous failings but we are yet to see just how many strings there are to his bow.