Ibrahimovic: I’d take AC Milan coach to war with me

Following his first training session at LA Galaxy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic praised his former AC Milan teammate Gennaro Gattuso as a man to march into battle alongside.

The Rossoneri head to Turin on Saturday night as they aim to pick up points against Serie A leaders Juventus and continue their fight for a Champions League place next season.

The Swede, who has recently left Manchester United for MLS, believes that the man in charge at the San Siro is a great leader and has brought great improvement since replacing former boss Vincenzo Montella.

“I know Gattuso as a teammate. You don’t need to explain how to win to him, he knows it very well,” Ibrahimovic said during his first press conference.

“He has a lot of hunger to win, he is doing great things for the club. I am happy for him because I like him as a person and I liked him as a player.

“He is someone who motivates you a lot, not just on the pitch but off it as well. There aren’t many like him. If I am going to war, he would be one person I would take with me.”

Ibra finished talking also about another former coach Massimiliano Allegri, who overseen Milan’s 2011 title triumph while he was playing for the Rossoneri.

“Allegri knows what you need to do to win. He won with Milan before, now he is winning with Juventus,” Ibrahimovic added.

“When I knew Allegri, he was a little bit younger in his career. Now, he has more experience and he has done great things.”