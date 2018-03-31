Icardi and Perisic combine as Inter easily down Verona

A rampant Inter made light work of relegation threatened Hellas Verona, winning 3-0 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday afternoon.

Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic were at their telepathic best as the latter set up the former after 36 second, to score Inter’s fastest Serie A goal in the last 20 seasons.

Thirteen minutes in Perisic got in behind the Verona defence to double the lead, before crossing for Icardi’s second, and 24th of the season, just after half time. Hellas goalkeeper Nicolas was sent off in time added on.

The result means Inter closed the gap on Roma in third place to two points after the Giallorossi could only draw away to Bologna.

Immediately from the kick off, Inter streamed forward with Perisic finding Icardi behind the defence, and the Nerazzurri captain made no mistake, firing past Nicolas.

Not long after Milan Skriniar lofted a bad over the Verona defence to an unmarked Danilo D’Ambrosio, but he could only head miles over the crossbar from close range.

Roberto Gagliardini was next up to try his luck, after some good work from Rafinha on the left, the ex-Atalanta man blasted over the bar.

It was 2-0 after 13 minutes with Marcelo Brozovic hitting along raking ball to Prerisic, who side-footed past Nicolas at the near post.

Gagliardini again found himself free in the Verona penalty area, although D’Ambrosio’s cross was just a tad too high and the midfielder glanced his header over.

After the break, Perisic was again the thick of things, first having a shot blocked, then crossing low to Icardi at the back post for an easy tap in.

At the other end, Rolando Aarons then Simone Calvano both fired off target as Hellas made a rare foray out of their own half.

Antonio Candreva smashed wide from the right, before Joao Cancelo wildly fired off target from the same position.

It could and should have been four as Gagliarini, once more, found himself unmarked in the penalty box, but his shot from six-yards out took a slight deflection and trickled wide.

Candreva, still searching for his first goal this season, smacked the post with a curling effort from the left, then Nicolas saved Eder’s follow up.

To cap a horrid afternoon for Verona off, goalkeeper Nicolas was given his marching orders after bringing down Eder on the edge of the penalty area.