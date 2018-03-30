Icardi: My dream is to score in a Champions League final

Inter forward Mauro Icardi dreams of scoring goals on football’s biggest stage, with the Argentine confessing he wants to score in Champions League and World Cup finals in the future.

Icardi is regularly linked with a move away from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to clubs playing in Europe’s elite club competition, but has so far remained loyal to the Biscione.

“I’m 25 now and I still have a lot of room to grow,” he said to Inter’s own TV channel.

“I always accept advice from my coaches or teammates.

“It is my dream to score in the final of the Champions League or the World Cup.”

Icardi admits that he has changed as a player and as a person in recent years, saying he is more calm now than when he broke onto the scene in Italy with Sampdoria.

“I have improved in a lot of ways,” he added. “In particular, I have become calmer.

“It helps to be calm because you think more and are more open to learning new things.”