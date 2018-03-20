Icardi not looking to leave Inter despite Real Madrid interest

After a four-goal staring role in the 5-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday afternoon reignited rumours of an exit from Inter, Mauro Icardi insisted he still has unfinished business with the Milanese side.

Interviewed after becoming the sixth youngest player to pass the 100 goal mark in Serie A, the Argentine suggested potential suitors Real Madrid were one of few clubs that could afford to take him from away from the Nerazzurri.

“Going [for personal improvement] is important, but being the captain of Inter is my mission, I’m proud of this,” Icardi told Rivista Undici.

“I’ve been an Interista since I was a kid and I want to win in this shirt.

“Considering they say my value is €110 million, then there are probably only a few [teams] in the market, but the club know what I want, we are all very calm.”

The 25-year-old then reflected on the autobiography that caused so much outrage amongst Inter supporters and admitted that the book was something he regretted.

“What would I not do again? I think the book, it was a bad thing for everyone,” stated Icardi. “However, I was speaking honestly and I want the best for the team and the fans”.