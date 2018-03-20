Icardi relaxed on Inter renewal

The wife and agent of Inter captain Mauro Icardi, Wanda Icardi, has claimed that he is in no rush to sign a new contract but is keen to remain at the club.

Icardi, who is coming off the back of an impressive four-goal haul against Sampdoria last time out, still has three years left to run on his current contract.

However, his agent has soothed fans’ fears that he won’t commit to a longer extension by insisting that everyone involved is very relaxed about the situation.

“Mauro does his talking and makes his noises on the field, where he should be doing it. We are all very relaxed about the whole situation,” Wanda told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We are confident about the renewal and whenever I meet the sporting director at the stadium, we laugh and joke. There is serenity in the air about it, no tension.

“When he does renew, it will be to improve on his current deal but we haven’t yet thought about the conditions and the figures.”

She also took time to address recent rumours of an extra-marital affair between herself and Icardi’s inter teammate Marcelo Brozovic, which she unsurprisingly rubbished.

“Without a doubt, those rumours will continue. I don’t have to answer to them or respond to all of the rumours put out there by madmen but in this case, we are doing it to protect our family,” she continued.

“Mauro’s relationship with [Brozovic and Ivan Perisic] them is normal, as with his other teammates. He doesn’t talk to the media a lot so it is easy to invent false things. Mauro is a good, humble guy.”