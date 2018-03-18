Imperious Icardi tears Sampdoria apart

A four goal haul from Mauro Icardi saw Inter thrash Sampdoria 5-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Sunday, and inflict only a third home league defeat on their opponents.

The Argentine followed up Ivan Perisic’s looping header with low penalty, before a magnificent backheel moments later. Icardi ensured he left with the match ball on the stroke of halftime as he smashed home a loose ball in the box to seal a 14-minute hattrick.

On his return to Genoa, the former Sampdoria forward did not let up after the break, as he volleyed past Emiliano Viviano to secure a fourth and lead Inter to a dominant victory.

Both sides started tentatively, although it was Inter who looked more likely to break the deadlock early on.

Antonio Candreva was finding joy on the right and broke into space before whipping in a low cross for Icardi. The Argentine stepped across compatriot Matias Silvestre but opted for power over precision and sidefooted well wide from inside the box.

The match burst into life midway through the first half as Inter looked certain to score. A deep Candreva cross was headed back across the face of goal by Perisic, only for Rafinha to get the ball caught in his feet with the goal at his mercy, allowing Silvestre to clear behind.

From the resulting corner, Danilo D’Ambrosio rose highest to power in a header, forcing Viviano to superbly tip the ball away from the bottom corner. The Nerazzurri’s next corner almost yielded a goal in extraordinary circumstances, as Joao Cancelo’s delivery evaded everyone and rattled the crossbar.

The Blucerchiati didn’t heed the warnings and fell behind moments later. Cancelo’s smart cross was met by the rising Perisic, and his looping header seemed to catch Viviano off guard.

Sampdoria crumbled in sensational fashion as Inter put the match beyond doubt within a matter of minutes. A low Candreva was met by a tumbling Rafinha in the box as Edgar Barreto tugged his shirt, and the referee instantly pointed to the spot. Icardi made no mistake as he sent Viviano the wrong way with his low penalty.

The captain then doubled his tally with an audacious and instinctive effort. Perisic’s low cross was blocked by Gian Marco Ferrari, but Icardi reacted quickest to backheel the lose ball beyond Viviano in style.

Goal number 101 in Serie A for icardi, and what a goal it is pic.twitter.com/clj8ck33jG — ???????? (@skinniar) March 18, 2018

It was all Inter, and Icardi ought to have sealed his hattrick soon after, only to meet Cancelo’s freekick with his knee and blaze over from yards out.

Sampdoria weren’t without chances of their own, but these proved few and far between. An accurate Nicola Murru cross was met by Duvan Zapata, but the Colombian saw his header rattle the post.

On the stroke of half time Icardi did indeed secure hit hattrick. A deflected cross fell to Rafinha and the Brazilian looked to emulate his teammate by backheeling goalwards. Viviano got down well to palm away, only for Icardi to smash the loose ball into the roof of the net.

Mauro Icardi scores a first-half Hat-Trick for Inter Milan ???? #SampdoriaInter pic.twitter.com/ur4ni1ZJqV — Rambo (@WelshRamsey) March 18, 2018

Inter and Icardi picked up exactly where they left off after the break. Within five minutes the Nerazzurri had taken a 5-0 lead and their star striker had sealed a fourth.

A lofted ball into the box was sliced clear by Barreto and Icardi met the ball with a volley into the ground. The heavy rain on the turf saw the ball bounce over Viviano and nestle in the bottom corner.

Inter were toying with their opponents and retaining possession with ease. Only a last ditch Silvestre block prevented Icardi being sent through for a fifth on the hour mark. The hosts did not give up however, and a smart Gianluca Caprari through ball almost released Murru in the box, but Cancelo did well to intercept.

Sampdoria were struggling to even fashion a consolation goal, as Vasco Regini squandered a good position late on with a poor cross that was easily gathered by Samir Handanovic. Indeed, the Inter goalkeeper had little to do in the entire match.

Candreva came close to rubbing further salt into the wound, as a smart Rafinha ball put Perisic clear on goal. The Croatian selflessly squared to Candreva, only for his low shot to be charged down by Ferrari.

Inter were beginning to go through the motions somewhat and slowed the pace of the game down for the final moments to see out the heavy win.

The victory sees Inter close to within a point of third-place Roma, whilst Sampdoria remain in seventh.