Inter hit back after questions over debt level

After questions surrounding their debt levels emerged on Thursday, Inter have hit back by stating the club are well within Italian and FIGC regulations.

A report by Il Sole 24 Ore questioned whether the Nerazzurri should have been allowed to register for Serie A, with the story stating the club’s total consolidated debt has increased by €150 million in the last financial year, and now stands at €637.56m.

Inter were quick to respond with a statement on the club’s website, which made it clear the Nerazzurri have passed all financial checks in recent times.

“With reference to reports published by Il Sole 24 Ore on March 1, 2018, FC Internazionale Milano S.p.A. would like to make it clear that its consolidated financial statements contain comprehensive data and information as required by the Italian Civil Code and legal and regulatory provisions relating to the financial statements of football clubs,” the statement read.

“This data shows that that the views expressed in the article are both incorrect and misleading as well as harmful to the image of the club, which has fully adhered to Italian law and FIGC regulations.

“The financial statement ending June 30, 2017 was approved first by the relevant club bodies and then by the shareholders’ meeting, before successfully passing checks carried out by the Professional Football Clubs Supervisory Commission (Co.Vi.So.C.).

“The club believes it to be of primary importance that laws and regulations on financial statements are adhered to and will take all necessary legal actions to defend itself and its image in order to once again confirm that the financial information contained in the financial statement, explanatory notes and management report is transparent and truthful.”

Inter are currently owned by Suning Group, who reported revenue of €19 billion in 2016.