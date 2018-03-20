Inter looking to raid Rome for Dutch talent

Inter are set to raid the Italian capital for two Serie A stars, after targeting Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij and midfielder Kevin Strootman of city neighbours Roma.

After a convincing 5-0 victory over Sampdoria on Sunday afternoon, the Nerazzurri have increased their chances of reaching next seasons Champions League and seeking quality reinforcements.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a five-year contract worth €4.2 million-a-year plus bonus has been enough to convince de Vrij to remain in Serie A, after the Dutchman refused a renewal with the Biancocelesti.

Prising his countryman away from the Giallorossi could be more difficult, though, with Inter unwilling to meet a €32m release clause, however, that reduced with the inclusion of Marcelo Brozovic or Joao Mario in any deal.

With the Nerazzurri defence clearly a concern for coach Luciano Spalletti, the club are also keen to improve their options at left-back and considering a move for Zenit St Petersburg Italian international Domenico Criscito.

The 31-year-old is also coming to the end of his contract this summer, but appears to be edging towards a return to former club Genoa, so are also monitoring Juventus’ Kwadwo Asamoah.