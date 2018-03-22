Inter ultras hit back after wall vandalised

A celebratory wall featuring Inter legends honouring the club’s 110th anniversary has been vandalised, and club ultras have vowed to fight back.

The Nerazzurri celebrated the anniversary on March 9, and a mural was painted on Via Barbieri featuring 11 iconic images of the club’s history.

Representatives from Inter and the city of Milan were set to unveil the mural on Friday, but the wall was vandalised with red paint, along with an offensive phrase written underneath it.

The news didn’t sit well with Nerazzurri ultras, who left a note at the painting after working to remove the graffiti.

“To you unworthy sons of this Metropolis that have defiled the celebration of the anniversary of those that have written indelible pages in the history of our city,” read the statement.

“If you are Milanisti, you should know that although we are separated by rivalry, that in your shoes we would have shown total respect to those that have also honoured the image of the city we love.

“If you are pseudo-fans of other clubs, go back to your homes or move to the cities of your clubs, because you are not worthy of living in Milan.

“We are sure that anyone that calls themselves men shouldn’t take it out on a wall, but rather seek out someone their own size. If you’ve got the balls, we invite you to show up at any location where you’ll find an Interista that defends Inter, rather than just a wall.

“We are Milano, we are Inter and there is no paint that can cancel out history!!!”.

Inter’s next match is against Hellas Verona on March 31.