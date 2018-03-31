Inter v Hellas Verona: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Hellas Verona to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday afternoon as they look to keep their Champions League qualification hopes on track.

Sitting in fourth spot, one point above Lazio, and five ahead of rivals AC Milan, the Nerazzurri will have some comfort in the fact that they are unbeaten in their last 15 Serie A games against Verona, with the last success for the Mastini coming in February 1992.

In addition, Inter hit the back of the net in each of those 15 matches, scoring an average of 2.3 goals per game.

Inter: Handanovic, Cancelo, Skriniar, Miranda, D’Ambrosio, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Candreva, Rafinha, Perisic, Icardi

Verona: Nicolas; Ferrari, Vukovic, Caracciolo, Souprayen; Romulo, Calvano, Buchel, Fares; Aarons, Petkovic