Is Barcelona’s Suarez heading to Napoli this summer?

Denis Suarez has been a long-time target of Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and it seems like a move this summer is becoming a possibility.

Up until now Suarez has wanted to stay at Barcelona and earn a spot in the team, however the arrival of Phillipe Coutinho has pushed the Spaniard further down the pecking order at the club.

As a result, Suarez could be tempted to join Napoli this summer after being tempted by the team’s style of football, as they also look for their first Scudetto in 18 years under Maurizio Sarri’s guidance.

Spanish media outlet Don Balon, has reported that veteran central defender Raul Albiol spoke to Suarez about his relationship to the city, and the team, and has advised him to join Napoli in the summer.

Denis Suarez would certainly be a strong addition to the team, especially as several Napoli midfielders are being linked with moves away from Naples this summer.

Abiol also championed Sarri, and indicated that for a talent such as Surez he would be the perfect coach to learn from.