Is the Scudetto Race Over? Who Will Go Down? | Serie A Questions Answered

With Napoli now four points behind Juventus at the top of the Serie A table, the question must be asked… Is the Scudetto race over?

Dov Schiavone and Vieri Capretta are back in FIF Towers to ponder the title race, as well as things down below as the relegation battle hots up. While finishing on a sombre note as to the future of Fiorentina without Davide Astori.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here