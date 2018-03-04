Italy leads way, but risk of tragedy like Astori’s can’t be completely eradicated

In the wake of the tragic passing of Davide Astori, the doctor of the Italian U21 national team has insisted that eliminating the risk of sudden death is impossible, despite the rapid progress made in Italy.

Fiorentina captain Astori passed away in his sleep on Sunday, with the Viola staying in a hotel ahead of their scheduled Serie A fixture against Udinese later in the day. His death has been ruled as being caused by cardiac arrest, stemming from natural causes.

Following the death of Livorno player Piermario Morosini in 2012 from cardiac arrest on the pitch, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has stepped up it’s efforts to combat the risk of further tragedies, and has amongst the most extensive health records and regulations in the world.

However, Azzurrini doctor Carlo Tranquilli claimed that whilst the measures in place could reduce the chance of sudden death amongst footballers significantly, it was simply impossible to remove all risk.

“Unfortunately, even with the new controls in place the risk of sudden death is only lowered, not completely avoided,” Tranquilli told ANSA.

“In Italy there are more controls than anywhere else in the world, with the comprehensive screenings and pre-match screenings on all players. This can reduce the risk of sudden death by 89%, whilst even a simple electrocardiogram reading by a doctor can reduce this.”

Astori had made 109 appearances for Fiorentina since joining from Cagliari on an initial loan in 2015. The centre-back also earned 14 caps for Italy.