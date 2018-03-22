Italy to test 4-3-3 against Argentina

It looks as though Italian interim coach Luigi Di Biagio will field a 4-3-3 formation for the Azzurri’s friendly against Argentina on Friday.

The former Under-21 boss has been handed the reigns after Gian Piero Ventura’s disastrous tenure saw Italy fail to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958, and he appears intent on fielding an attacking line-up for his first clash in charge.

Gianluigi Buffon is expected to start in goal at the Etihad Stadium, with Alessandro Florenzi, Daniele Rugani, Leonardo Bonucci and Leonardo Spinazzola making up the backline.

Napoli midfielder Jorginho, who wasn’t viewed as a key figure by Ventura, is expected to start at the base of a three-man midfield, with Marco Verratti and Marco Parolo.

Meanwhile, Lazio star Ciro Immobile is likely to feature alongside Lorenzo Insigne and Antonio Candreva.

After Friday’s match, Italy will do battle with England on Tuesday March 27 at Wembley Stadium.

Possible Starting XIs

Italy (4-3-3): Buffon; Florenzi, Rugani, Bonucci, Spinazzola; Parolo, Jorginho, Verratti; Candreva, Immobile, Insigne

Argentina (4-3-3): Romero; Mercado, Fazio, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Paredes, Biglia, Lansing; Messi, Higuain, Di Maria