Napoli ace’s agent admits to Manchester United interest

Manchester United are big admirers of Napoli midfielder Jorginho, the player’s agent has revealed, while also claiming that it is no great surprise.

The Italy international has been one of Serie A’s most consistent performers for several seasons and has been one of the key men in spearheading the Partenopei’s title charge this season.

While Joao Santos initially attempted to dodge the question, he did ultimately acknowledge that there has been interest in his client from Jose Mourinho’s men.

“Do Manchester United want to sign Jorginho? My client is a respectable guy and at the moment he is fighting for the Scudetto,” Santos said in an interview with Radio CRC.

“He is a vital player for the team and he also plays for one of the most important international sides in the world.

“If a player like that is not being looked at by someone like Manchester United, it means we aren’t really talking about football.”

The 26-year-old has played 26 times in Serie A this season, while also chipping in with two goals and four assists.