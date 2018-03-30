Juventus and AC Milan chasing Napoli star

AC Milan remain in the hunt for a new left-back, and it appears Napoli’s Faouzi Ghoulam is on their wishlist – though Juventus are also in the mix.

The Algerian seemingly brought an end to reports linking him with an exit from the Azzurri back in December, after putting pen to paper on a new five-year contract.

However, France Football suggests the Rossoneri have stepped up their pursuit of Ghoulam, despite also securing Ivan Strinic on a free transfer this summer.

Juventus are also a top contender to land the 27-year-old, who is currently sidelined with a left knee injury.

PSG, Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the former Saint-Etienne man, who joined Napoli from the French side back in 2013.

Since then Ghoulam has made 153 appearances for the Azzurri, netting his first goal for the club in a 3-1 win over Hellas Verona on August 19, 2017.