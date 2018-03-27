Juventus could sign Arsenal and Liverpool pair this summer

With a move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can at risk of collapse, Juventus could their attention to Premier League counterpart Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal, or maybe attempt to secure both this summer.

However, moves for either player could be scuppered by interest from England, with Manchester United and neighbours Manchester City expressing an interest in the duo.

With Can asking for €12 million-a-year to remain on Merseyside, the Bianconeri are also questioning the value in a deal and CalcioNews24 are reporting that the Citizens are now a rival for his signature.

That has led to sporting director Beppe Marotta to identify potential alternatives and Ramsey could be available from the Londoners depending on whether Jack Wilshere secures a new contract at the Emirates.

However, with former Juventus star Paul Pogba reportedly unhappy at Old Trafford, United coach Jose Mourinho is thought to see the 27-year-old as a potential replacement for the Frenchman.

The Old Lady are not expected to target Can or Ramsey specifically while the uncertainty around their futures continue and are even willing to take both players to Turin during the summer transfer window.