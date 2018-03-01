Juventus and Roma stars walking Champions League tightrope

If Juventus and Roma are to progress to the next round in the Champions League, both clubs are at risk of losing some key players.

Three Bianconeri and one Giallorossi are at risk of missing the next match in the Champions League if they are booked in the return leg of the round of 16.

The full list of players suspended and at risk of suspension was released by UEFA.com.

Medhi Benatia, Rodrigo Bentancur and Miralem Pjanic would miss the quarter-final if Juventus progressed and they were to be booked when they face Tottenham in the return leg of the round of 16.

The same applies for Diego Perotti, who is at risk of missing out if he receives a yellow card against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Stadio Olimpico.

Juventus travel to Wembley next Wednesday to face Tottenham, after a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Turin.

Roma will play Shakhtar in the Italian capital on Tuesday, March 13, having to overturn the 2-1 loss in Ukraine.