Juventus set for showdown talks with Liverpool midfielder

Crunch talks will soon take place between Juventus and Emre Can as they aim to secure the signing of the Liverpool midfielder ahead of next season.

The Germany international’s current deal at Anfield expires at the end of the season and he is available to suitors on a free transfer.

Talks have taken place between the Bianconeri and the player’s representatives in recent months but they are scheduled for more as they aim to end any uncertainty surrounding the deal, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Despite Fabio Paratici working hard on the transfer, pen has not been put to paper yet and the Italian champions are desperate to avoid any kind of bidding war for the midfielder’s signature.

Juventus are keen to schedule a decisive face-to-face meeting with Can and his entourage where they can finally put any doubts about the 24-year-old’s arrival to rest.

Recent talks between the parties have been positive and a contract until 2023 for Can is on the table and the player’s agent Reza Fazeli has kept his promise that he would not entertain offers from other clubs, but a deal has still not been signed.

The pitfalls of that and the thing that is giving Juventus cause for concern is that a number of Premier League clubs are now also rumoured to be interested, in addition to unverified reports of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich interest, meaning the Old Lady are keen to tie up any deal as quickly as possible.