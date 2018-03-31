Juventus spoil Bonucci’s return with vital victory

Two late goals from Juan Cuadrado and Sami Khedira helped Juventus take a big step towards the title with a 3-1 win over AC Milan in Turin on Saturday night.

With Napoli having dropped points prior to Juventus taking to the field, the Old Lady had a big chance to take a firm step towards the Scudetto and although they weren’t at their best for large spells, showed the ruthless streak that has been such a hallmark of their play of late.

Paulo Dybala had given the Bianconeri an early lead but the Rossoneri were resilient throughout and levelled thanks to a Leonardo Bonucci header against his old club before Cuadrado and Khedira struck inside the final 11 minutes.

Following Napoli’s surprise slip-up away to Sassuolo earlier in the day, the onus was on the Old Lady to take advantage and they get off the perfect start after eight minutes from Milan’s bogey man in Turin.

Coming into play, Dybala had scored in both his Serie A meetings with the Diavolo at home and he extended that run to three with a sweet finish when he swivelled on a Miralem Pjanic pass on the edge of the area and unleashed a strike past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Shortly before the half hour mark, the visitors got the leveller that their enterprising play deserved despite that early setback and it came from the source that the home fans would have dreaded.

An enticing corner kick from the left via Hakan Calhanoglu was swung into the perfect area and Bonucci met it with a determined to steer the ball past Gianluigi Buffon and launch into celebration with his teammates in front of the travelling support.

He was involved in one further minor incident before the break when the referee called upon VAR to determine whether or not he had committed a foul in his own area but opted against the award of a Juventus spot kick.

Ten minutes after the break, the away side were a whisker and the woodwork away from turning the game on its head when Calhanoglu made space on the break ad unleashed a furious effort against the crossbar.

Pjanic curled a free-kick well over the top at the other end as the hosts’ frustrations grew, leading to Allegri to call upon Cuadrado in a bid to change things and he did just that with 11 minutes left on the clock.

No stranger to a goal which plays a big part in the outcome of the title, as his 94th minute derby winner which saved Juve’s stuttering season several years ago showed, he may have did so once again when he headed in from Khedira’s clipped cross.

The German then went from provider to scorer to make sure of the win and add some gloss to a scoreline which perhaps flattered his side when he rifled low beyond Donnarumma as Juventus took a four-point lead in the Scudetto fight.