Juventus stumble at SPAL

Leaders Juventus saw their 12-match winning run in Serie A ended by lowly SPAL on Saturday when they were held to a 0-0 draw by opponents who began the day in the relegation zone.

It was the first time since December 9 that the Turin side had failed to win a league game and the result breathed new life back into the Serie A title race just as Juventus had threatened to break clear.

Although Juventus moved five points clear at the top, second-placed Napoli’s fate is back in their own hands as they host Genoa on Sunday, when they can cut the lead to two points, and still have to meet Juve in mid-April.

Juventus, who completed their 10th league game without conceding a goal, dominated possession but were unable to find a way past SPAL’s resolute defence.

SPAL’s Filippo Costa did well to block Alex Sandro after he was sent through by Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala curled a Juventus free kick onto the roof of the net just before halftime.

Mario Mandzukic had Juve’s best second-half chance when he met Costa’s cross with a diving header but his effort went wide.

SPAL, who are back in Serie A after a 49-year absence, moved one point and one place clear of the relegation zone. A capacity 13,000 crowd at their modest stadium celebrated the final whistle as if they had won a title.