Juventus to feature in 2018 MLS All-Star Game

Serie A giants Juventus will do battle with the stars of Major League Soccer at the 2018 MLS All-Star Game on August 1.

The match will take place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Atlanta FC and the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Juventus are the second Italian team to take part in the All-Star Game, after Roma recorded a 3-1 victory back in 2013.

“We are happy to represent European football in this year’s MLS All-Star Game,” Bianconeri President Andrea Agnelli said in a statement on the club’s website.

“It’s an opportunity to get closer to the passionate American soccer fans. For many years, Juventus has considered the United States and Canada as a crucial market for growing our presence as shown by the opening of our new academies and our digital strategy that has greatly expanded the possibility to connect with fans on this continent.

“The first team and the game, however, will be the main show that Juventus offers and we are proud to be in Atlanta.”

Last season’s contest featured Real Madrid, with the Spanish side coming out on top on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Former Juventus forward Sebastian Giovinco took part in the match, along with the likes of David Villa, Kaka and Bastian Schweinsteiger.