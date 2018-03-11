Juventus v Udinese: Official Line-Ups

Juventus will be looking to place themselves atop the Serie A table as they host Udinese on Sunday afternoon, with Napoli due to play Inter later in the evening.

Champions League heroes Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala remain in Massimiliano Allegri’s starting XI as the Old Lady look for a repeat of their earlier meeting this season, which saw the champions run out 6-2 winners in Udine back in October.

Sami Khedira, who scored a hat-trick in that meeting, also starts in midfield alongside Claudio Marchisio and Stefano Sturaro, while Gianluigi Buffon has been rested with Wojciech Szczesny coming into the side.

Juventus: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Marchisio, Sturaro; D. Costa, Higuain, Dybala.

Udinese: Bizzarri; Nuytinck, Angella, Samir; Widmer, Barak, Behrami, Fofana, Ali Adnan; Jankto; Maxi Lopez.