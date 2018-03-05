Kane: Juventus will be tough opposition for Tottenham

Harry Kane is only thinking about victory in Tottenham Hotspur’s upcoming Champions League game against Juventus.

Tottenham went to Turin in the first leg and came away with a 2-2 tie but with two precious away goals. With the second leg to be played in the famous Wembley Stadium, the north London side are in good shape to knockout the reigning Italian champions Juventus from the competition.

“We have to try and win the game,” Kane said, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. “We know that they need to score but we cannot enter the field with negative thoughts.”

“We know it will be tough, but we hope to be able to repeat our performance in Turin.

“It’s a big challenge, we have the chance to get to the quarter-finals. Of course there will be a bit more pressure and maybe more nervousness, but that’s why we play football.”

Kane is currently the joint top scorer in the Premier League with 24 goals and has 7 Champion’s League goals this season.