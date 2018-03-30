Kessie predicts AC Milan win over Juventus

Franck Kessie is full of optimism ahead of AC Milan’s vital Serie A clash with Juventus this coming weekend and the Ivorian has predicted a 2-0 win for the Rossoneri, also backing himself to get on the scoresheet.

The sides met back in round 11 as well, in which the Bianconeri ran out 2-0 winners at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in an impressive performance, but Kessie is confident that it will not be so easy for the champions this time.

“We always strive to win and that will be the same against Juventus,” the ex-Atalanta ace said to Sky Sport Italia.

“We want three points. Juventus are a great team and it’ll be a very difficult game, but will go to Turin to play our game and bring home the three points.

“We must keep growing and it would be wonderful to pick up a result in Turin.”

When pushed for a prediction, Kessie was convinced of a positive outcome.

“Two-nil to us, and I will score,” he said.