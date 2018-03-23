LA Galaxy announce Ibrahimovic arrival

Former Juventus, Inter and AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has joined LA Galaxy from Manchester United, ending nearly two decades of prominence in Europe.

The 36 year-old had made just five league appearances for the Red Devils since his return from injury, featuring once in the Champions League and a single domestic cup appearance in which he scored his final United goal.

Now however the Swede has seen fit to call time on his career in Europe, with LA Galaxy announcing on Twitter the much anticipated arrival of Ibrahimovic after the player terminated his contract at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic scored close to 150 goals during his time in Italy, where he chalked up as many as 300 appearances in stints with both Milanese clubs and Juventus.

In this time he picked up four Serie A titles, five Supercoppa Italiana trophies and was named top scorer in the 2008/09 season with the Nerazzurri and the 2011/12 campaign with the Rossoneri.