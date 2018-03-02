Lazio name Milinkovic-Savic price amid Juventus interest

Lazio have named their asking price for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as Juventus and a host of European clubs prepare their transfer offers.

The 23 year-old has shone for the Biancocelesti this campaign, scoring 11 goals and created six in 34 appearances across all competitions.

However his Lazio days could be numbered as Tuttosport reveals the club’s asking price for the Serbian is €100 million, exceeding Juventus’ €60 million valuation.

This could be seen as a shrewd tactic by the Rome-based side to deny rivals Juventus, as this valuation would in theory limit the potential suitors to the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The sales of Lucas Biglia to AC Milan, Wesley Hoedt to Southampton and Keita Balde Diao to Monaco in the summer have already made the club €64 million combined.

Milinkovic-Savic will have a lot of say on the final decision, with the Bianconeri hopeful he can force a move to Turin.