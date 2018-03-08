Lazio v Dynamo Kiev: Official Line-Ups

Ciro Immobile leads the line for Lazio, as they welcome Dynamo Kiev to the Stadio Olimpico in the first leg of their Europa League Last 16 clash.

After Saturday’s last-gasp defeat to Juventus put a dent in their Champions League qualification hopes, Aquile coach Simone Inzaghi has taken no risks by naming a strong side against the Ukrainian heavyweights.

Leading scorer Immobile is partnered by Felipe Anderson, whilst Alessandro Murgia, Lucas Leiva and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic make up the central midfield.

Dusan Basta replaces Senad Lulic, whilst Brazilian centre-back Wallace comes in for compatriot Luiz Felipe in defence, alongside Stefan De Vrij and Stefan Radu.

Dynamo Kiev have struggled for consistency since the resumption of the Ukrainian Premier League last month, but will be hoping to reach the Quarter-Finals of the Europa League for only the fourth time since the turn of the century.

Ukraine international Artem Besyedin leads the attack, with the experienced Denys Garmash marshalling the midfield. However, top scorer Junior Moraes is one caution away from a booking, and must take a place on the bench.

Lazio: Strakosha; Wallace, De Vrij, Radu; Bastia, Murgia, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lukaku; Anderson; Immobile

Dynamo Kiev: Boyko; Kedziora, Burda, Kadar, Pivaric; Shaparenko, Buyalskiy; Tsykangov, Garmash, Morozsyuk; Besyedin