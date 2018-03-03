Lazio v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus will be hoping to put pressure on Napoli and close the gap at the top of the Serie A table to just one point when they travel to take on Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening.

A tough test awaits them in Rome though, and the Biancocelesti have already bettered them twice this season – in both the Supercoppa Italiana and their October meeting in Turin – however they have not secured a league double over the Bianconeri since 1942/43.

The hosts’ hopes will likely rest on the shoulders of current capocannoniere Ciro Immobile who scored twice in the last Serie A clash with his former club and has found the net six times in his last three appearances in all competitions.

Massimiliano Allegri meanwhile welcomes Paulo Dybala back into his starting XI as the Old Lady set up with what appears to be a false nine leading their line of attack.

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, de Vrij, Radu; Lulic, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic, Lukaku; Luis Alberto; Immobile.

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Benatia, Rugani; Lichtsteiner, Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi, Asamoah; Dybala, Mandzukic.