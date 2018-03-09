Maldini confident of AC Milan Champions League return

Former AC Milan captain Paolo Maldini is adamant that the Rossoneri can overcome their poor start to the season and continue their surge towards Champions League qualification.

Having looked out of the race for a top four finish before Christmas, an upturn in form since the turn of the year, coupled with poor form of teams around them, sees Milan only seven points off the Champions League qualification spots with a game in hand.

Indeed, the Diavolo are unbeaten in eight league games and former defender Maldini has urged the team to continue pushing for a return to Europe’s elite competition for the first time since 2013/14.

“Surely the team has to believe in fourth place because if they had played the Derby and won, they would be only four points off Inter, whilst Lazio and Roma are still reachable,” Maldini told Premium Sport.

“Of course the poor start to the season made things difficult, Milan can no longer suffer any more slip ups.”

Maldini is the Rossoneri’s most decorated player, having won the Champions League five times in addition to seven Scudetti during a 25-season career spent solely with the club.

Milan will be looking to close in on fourth-place Lazio when they visit Genoa on Sunday.