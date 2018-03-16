Manchester United and Chelsea plot summer raid on Napoli

Napoli are set to have their resolve tested in the summer transfer window, as Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea eye up moves for Kalidou Koulibaly, Jorginho, and Dries Mertens.

The trio have been instrumental in leading Napoli’s charge for the Scudetto this season, but their stellar performances have now attracted attention from the Premier League.

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho has been a long-term admirer of Jorginho in particular, and is ready to swoop to reinforce his midfield with the Italian international, according to CalcioNews24.com.

Meanwhile, fellow Premier League outfit Chelsea are thought to be readying a bid for centre-back Koulibaly, having seen previous efforts to land him fall short in 2016, report La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Senegalese would represent the West London club’s key target for the summer, regardless of whether under-pressure coach Antonio Conte remains in his position.

Whilst the sales of these two could generate upward of €150 million for Napoli, perhaps most pressing is the situation surrounding forward Mertens.

The former PSV man is Napoli’s leading scorer this term but has a release clause in his contract of just €28m, setting a number of Premier League clubs on alert. However, potential suitors could face competition from China for the Belgium international.

It promises to be a summer of upheaval at the Stadio San Paolo already, with the Partenopei bracing themselves for the loss of goalkeeper Pepe Reina to AC Milan on a free transfer.