Marchisio has no plans to leave Juventus

Despite seeing his playing time become increasingly limited in recent season, Claudio Marchisio has no plans to leave boyhood club Juventus in the summer.

The midfielder has two years remaining on his current contract in Turin, and he plans to honour that deal before considering a move elsewhere.

“Claudio still has another two years on his contract, as he wants to respect, because he cares for the club. Many untrue things have been said, Stefano Marchicio,” the player’s father, told Juvenews.eu.

“People already thought we were in Germany, England or the United States.

“If the club says that Claudio is no longer part of the project, then we’ll start worrying about it.”

With a World Cup coming up in the summer, Marchisio’s father is hopeful that the midfielder will receive more minutes, as those competing in Russia will be looking to avoid injury and burnout, but admits they might need to consider some options in the summer if the player becomes unhappy.

“As with every workplace, when you are not happy, over the long run the drip, drip fills the glass and it overflows, so you start looking around,” he added.

“The glass hasn’t overflowed yet. Claudio loves all his fans and is very happy at Juventus. I have faith, because I think he’ll have his chances.

“We’re getting towards the summer, there’s the World Cup in Russia and perhaps those who are looking ahead to that tournament will run a little less and pull out of challenges.”