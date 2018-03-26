Mertens: Juventus will be Napoli’s cup final

Despite Napoli losing their lead atop the Serie A table, Partenopei striker Dries Mertens feels their match against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium will be the title decider.

Having recently hit a run of poor results – a defeat at home to Roma, then draw at Inter – Napoli, who scored just three goals over that same stretch, are now two points behind Juventus in their quest for their third Scudetto, and first in 18 years.

“The match with Juventus in Turin will be a cup final for us,” Mertens told the press. “Becoming champions of Italy with Napoli would be fantastic. Luckily, Juventus drew with SPAL 0-0 which kept the significance of the head-to-head meeting.

“Italy has helped me improve year upon year, though with the national team [Belgium] it is hard to play in the same role that I do with Napoli.

“The important thing is to play though, and sometimes you have to put your ego aside for the interests of the team.

“Obviously, those who have to stay on the bench will be unhappy, but that desire to do well can make the difference when they do get on the pitch.”

Napoli have prioritized Serie A over all other competitions this season and Mertens, who has 17 goals and six assists in 29 Serie A appearances, will be hoping to get back amongst the goals as Napoli travel to Reggio Emilia for their next game to face 15th place Sassuolo.