Messina goalkeeper sent off for urinating during game

The Sicilian derby between Igea and Messina took a strange turn recently, when opposition goalkeeper Armando Prisco was given his marching orders for urinating during the match.

With first-choice shot-stopper Federico Meo absent through injury the 21-year-old was making just his sixth appearance in Serie D this season, but was unable to avoid the call of nature.

As Igea were on the attack at the other end of the pitch, Prisco darted behind his goal to relieve his bladder, however, the act did not go unnoticed by the referee who showed him a straight red card during the next break in play.

With the match delicately poised, Messina coach Giacomo Modica was forced to put defender Bruno in goal for the final five minutes at the Stadio Carlo D’Alcontres.