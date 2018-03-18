Milan v Rome: Who wins the Champions League race?

With Juventus and Napoli out of sight at the front of the pack, we take a look at who will secure the final two Champions League places when the season draws to a close in May.

Games played – 28 | Current position – 3rd | Points – 56

Although they would rather be challenging for the title, a top four finish and reaching the latter stages of the Champions League will be considered a job well done for Eusebio Di Francesco in his first season at the helm – considering the way Napoli and Juventus have outperformed the rest of Serie A this year.

In their ten remaining league fixtures they only face two of the top six sides, with the small matter of the Derby della Capitale on April 15, and a match against Juventus in their final home tie of the season.

Of the six league defeats they have suffered this season only two have come against teams outside the current top six, with loses against Sampdoria (7th) and Atalanta (8th). So, if the Giallorossi continue in the same vein they should have no problems securing one of the two remaining Champions League spots.

However, they do have the added distraction of a Champions League quarter-final clash against Barcelona to contend with, and potentially further games if they mastermind a way past the five-time European Champions, so it will be interesting to see whether they can balance the league and cup.

Even with the European football congesting their fixture list, I see no reason that Roma to drop out of the Champions League spots.

Predicted finish – 4th

Games played – 28 | Current position –4th | Points – 53

Similarly, Lazio have had an equally promising domestic campaign. The blue half of the city have been free scoring this season racking up 66 league goals, second only to Juventus (67).

As with Roma, the Biancocelesti only face two of the top six in their final 10 games – the derby match and a home game against Inter on the final day of the season, so they will be excepting to pick up enough points to be playing in Europe’s premier competition next year.

Like their cross-city rivals they also have European football to negotiate, as they have been pitted against Red Bull Salzburg in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. A favourable draw considering some of the other teams left in the competition, although the Austrian side did come through against a capable Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16.

Based largely on their impressive eye for goal this season I can see Lazio leapfrogging their bitter rivals into third place. The derby match may go a long way in deciding which side finishes above the other, but I expect Lazio to pinch it in front of their own fans.

Predicted finish – 3rd

Games played – 27 | Current position – 5th | Points – 52

The two Milan sides have a game in hand over their Southern rivals due to the tragic passing of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, which led to the postponement of the Derby della Madonnina.

Inter are currently one point off the elusive Champions League spots and do not have European football to distract them from their final push at the tail end of the season. But, a lack of creativity could cause them to falter in their remaining eleven fixtures.

The Milan side have lost just three games this season, but they have drawn ten, which highlights their inability of finding a way past stubborn opposition. Although they are watertight at the back, they have scored 24 fewer goals than Lazio in 4th.

The Nerazzurri have to take on AC Milan, Juventus and Lazio, whilst also facing difficult trips to Sampdoria and Atalanta. Unfortunately for Luciano Spalletti and his side, I do not see them creeping into the top four positions – their lack of spark costing them.

Predicted finish 5th

Games played – 27 | Current position – 6th | Points – 47

The fact that we are even talking about Milan being in contention for the Champions League spots is ludicrous considering their underwhelming start to the campaign. But that is testament to the work Gennaro Gattuso has done since being drafted in to stabilise the rickety Milanese ship.

Although they will want to finish as high as they possibly can, a Europa League spot for the Rossoneri would be a good achievement as they look to finish a disappointing campaign strongly.

Certainly, a victory in the Coppa Italia final would go a long way to appeasing the Milan fans who look set to miss out on another year of Champions League football.

After a fantastic unbeaten run, the defeats to Arsenal were a reality check for Gattuso’s men, who’s squad does not look ready for the unforgiving ruthlessness of Europe’s elite competition.

Predicted finish – 6th