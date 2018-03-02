Milanese clubs to battle for Bayern Munich talisman

Both Inter and AC Milan are prepared to battle it out with many more of Europe’s elite clubs for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal.

The 30 year-old is well known to followers of Serie A for his exploits with Juventus, making 171 appearances in four years for the Bianconeri.

According to Tuttosport the Chilean international could be set for a return to Italy, with both AC Milan and Inter having already opened talks with Vidal’s representatives.

The arrival of Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka could spell the end of Vidal’s time with the Bundesliga champions, with clubs across Europe all too happy to acquire his services.

Vidal is understood to prefer a return to Italy, but the allure of the Premier League or perhaps one of Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid could tempt the Chilean.