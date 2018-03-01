Montella hits back at AC Milan midfielder

Following criticism from AC Milan star Franck Kessie, former coach Vincenzo Montella has accused him of looking for an excuse for his own performances.

In a recent interview, the former Atalanta midfielder claimed that the side didn’t work as hard under their old coach and that they have been much improved under new boss Gennaro Gattuso.

Those performances and results led to Montella’s eventual sacking and he has since taken over at Sevilla but took time out to respond to the comments made by Kessie.

“I don’t think that’s quite what he meant and he himself even said that in a message but the players always try to make excuses for these things,” Montella said.

“When you win, everything is easy and everybody is happy but whenever you lose and things start to go wrong, then it is different.”

The Rossoneri have been much improved under Gattuso, going unbeaten in all competitions in 2018 and reaching the Coppa Italia final, where they will face Juventus.