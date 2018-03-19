Montella: I feel like Cutrone is my creation

Since emerging as a first team regular for AC Milan under Vincenzo Montella, Patrick Cutrone has taken Serie A by storm and his former Rossoneri coach believes that the youngster is a creation of his.

Despite spending around €70 million on Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic last summer, Cutrone has been the star of Milan’s attack this season, scoring seven times in his 20 Serie A appearances so far, earning him a place in the latest Italy squad.

“I’m happy for Cutrone’s call-up, almost as if it was my own,” Montella said while speaking to Radio Anch’io Sport.

“I feel like he’s my creation a bit.

“We worked hard on him, plus he has great desire to improve in training, and this will take him far. He represents the future of the national team.”

Going on to comment on his own future, the Sevilla boss said that coaching the Italian national team remains a dream for him, but acknowledged he is a long way from that becoming a possibility.

“For an Italian Coach, coaching the ‘Nazionale’ is a dream,” he added.

“I’d like it to happen to me one day, but for now the possibility seems very distant to me.”