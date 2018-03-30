Nainggolan: Roma have nothing to lose against Barcelona

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan believes the Giallorossi have what it takes to defeat Barcelona, given they have nothing to lose ahead of the Champions League clash.

The Italian giants square off against the Blaugrana in Spain on Wednesday, before returning to Rome on April 10 for the return leg of the quarter-final encounter.

While Barcelona are the overwhelming favourites to move on, Nainggolan believes Roma can use that to their advantage and secure a spot in the semi-finals.

“I think it will be a difficult match [against Barcelona], but we know that,” he told Il Tempo. “The good thing is that we have nothing to lose.

“We can only improve, and make ourselves more well known in Europe. Therefore we will try to win against Bologna, because winning always motivates you to put together a good run.

“I just hope that the international break doesn’t hurt the team’s performance, because now we have one match after another and we must do well.”

Roma take on Bologna in Serie A on Saturday, and Nainggolan made it clear the Lupi aren’t underestimating the Rossoblu despite the match against Barcelona.

“Are we focused on Barcelona despite our match against Bologna? Maybe that’s what people on the outside are saying,” he added.

“I know that we have a difficult encounter against Bologna first, especially since we’ve struggled there in the past. We have to focus all of our attention on it before changing gears and thinking about Barcelona.”

Roma currently sit third in Serie A with 59 points from 29 matches.