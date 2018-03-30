Napoli plotting ambitious attempt for Juventus attacker

Napoli could make a move for Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi, with Maurizio Sarri a big fan of the player and interested in his services.

The Old Lady only signed the Italian international from Fiorentina for a fee of €40 million less than 12 months ago and is seen as one for the future by the reigning Serie A champions.

However, according to Il Mattino, the Bianconeri could be persuaded should a huge offer be made for the youngster and Partenopei owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has added him to his summer wish list.

Sarri has reportedly been convinced that Bernardeschi will fit into their playing style at the San Paolo, particularly after being rebuffed in approaches for Sassuolo’s Matteo Politano and Simone Verdi of Bologna.

Although currently out injured, Bernardeschi has made 18 league appearances for Juventus this season and so far netted just four goals.