Napoli close in on Sampdoria midfield sensation

Napoli have made big strides toward securing the services of Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira ahead of next season.

The 22 year-old defensive midfielder has played an integral part in the Blucerchiati’s rise up the Serie A table, making 27 appearances in what has been a breakthrough season for the Uruguayan.

His impressive performances have alerted Napoli according to CalcioNews24.com, who are prepared to surpass all before them in the race to sign Torreira.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentis is understood to be keen on Torreira, seeing comparisons with former Napoli man and Uruguayan international Walter Gargano.

The player’s agent is understood to have spoken already with the Azzurri, who need to define the details with Sampdoria in the coming weeks.