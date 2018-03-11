Napoli lose chance to top Serie A with Inter draw

Napoli failed to keep pace with Juventus and could only manage a 0-0 draw with Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza with the home team celebrating their 110-year anniversary.

Despite having 60 percent possession, the Partenopei failed to create enough meaningful chances as Inter’s defence stood firm, though they did extend their unbeaten away record to 27 matches.

Following Juventus’ win over Udinese, Napoli now stay in second place one point behind the Bianconeri who have a game in hand at the top of the table.

There was little in the way of goalmouth action in the opening period of the match, with both teams giving up possession far too easily.

Napoli did have the chance to test Samir Handanovic after they won the ball back well into the Inter half, and broke in numbers, but Lorenzo Insigne decided to have a go from distance and shanked his shot wide.

Neither side were able to keep a hold of the ball for any length of time until midway through the first half when the Partenopei manage to have a sustained period of pressure but were unable to penetrate the Inter defence.

Just after the half hour Inter managed to hit Napoli and the break with Antonio Candreva cutting in from the right, only to rifle a shot wide of the far post.

Minutes into the second half Inter struck the post with Milan Skriniar rising highest to meet a Joao Cancelo freekic.

Immediately at the other end, Insigne tried to curling one in from from the edge of the area, but went just wide

The tension in Napoli’s play was evident as a seemingly innocuous cross from Inter was sliced into the side-netting by Kalidou Koulibaly as he tried to clear.

A one-two between Mertens and Insigne saw the Neapolitan played in on goal, but he tried to chip Handanovic and put to much on the effort which saw it sail over the bar.

Then a galloping run from Marcelo Brozovic saw him try to get the ball to Eder in the penalty area, but the Brazilian was unable to control the ball.

Another mistake at the back, this time from Napoli, allowed Mauro Icardi to latch on to the loose ball, he then laid off for Eder, but Pepe Reina was equal to the 25-yard strike.

Inter were camped on the edge of their penalty area as Napoli went searching for a winner and Jose Callejon managed a good break down the right, his low ball ricochet off a group of players fell to Insigne, but Skriniar was well positioned to block the shot.

Neither side were able to get that elusive winner, and thus had to settle for a point a piece.