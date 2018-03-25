Napoli ready move for Perin

Genoa’s Mattia Perin has been firmly identified as Napoli’s first choice target to fill their soon-to-be vacated No.1 shirt, with Pepe Reina preparing to join AC Milan in the summer.

The Partenopei have decided not to attempt to renew the Spaniard’s contract, as a move north to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza looks all but confirmed for him, and instead are prioritising making the arrival of Perin become reality.

According to Il Mattino, Napoli are ready to pay around €20 million for the Italian, and are confident of signing the goalkeeper for less than they would have to pay to bring Bayer Leverkusen’s Bernd Leno to Naples, with the latter having a €28m release clause at the Bundesliga club.

Perin, now 25, has been at the Grifone since 2010 and made his debut for the club in 2011. Since then, aside from loan spells at Pescara and Padova respectively, he has been consistently first choice at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.