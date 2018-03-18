Napoli seek summer deal for Genoa keeper

Napoli are keen to complete the transfer of Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin in preparation for next season.

The Azzurri are bracing for life after Pepe Reina, who has reportedly agreed to a move to AC Milan in the summer.

Perin is seen as the heir elect to Reina at the Stadio San Paolo, but Napoli are keeping their options open according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 25 year-old shot stopper has made 27 appearances for the Grifone this campaign, keeping ten clean sheets in the process.

Bayer Leverkusen keeper Bernd Leno is an alternative the Napoli hierarchy are exploring to the Italian international.

Coach Maurizio Sarri also has Rafael Cabral and Luigi Sepe should he choose to place faith in his current crop.